A confrontation at an annual Miami anti-gun violence event turned into a violently racist scene when a man, who appeared to come to the apparent rescue of a woman involved in the altercation with several Black teenagers, brandished a gun on the teens while calling them the N-word.

The woman can be heard shouting, “You ran over my foot!” in the face of one of the teen cyclists before the man with the gun came running up waving the firearm.

Since the video shot by an onlooker at the Miami-based event went viral, Miami Police have arrested the man who pulled the gun and shouted the racial epithets at the young teens on bikes.