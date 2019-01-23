We’ve got to give it up to BAPE — they’re going extra hard with the fly gear that’s been arriving lately! After the UltraBOOST collab with adidias and a fresh BAPESTA drop all within a week’s time, A Bathing Ape is back with some fresh frames that you can rock either on the Rx wave or as a cool pair of sunnies.

Launching under the BAPE EYEWEAR imprint for 2019, these glasses are built using a gold frame that’s packaged in a credit card-looking case, creating a look that’s strictly made for the streetwear ballers out there. For the days when you need a little more shade, a removable set of camo-printed lenses are included as well that can also be reverted back to reading glasses in a blink of an eye. A new age take on the flip-up shades made famous by A Different World‘s own Dwayne Wayne? Perhaps, but only if you can pull off the collegiate steez as well as the homie Kadeem Hardison did.

This BAPE EYEWEAR 2019 drop arrives this Saturday (January 26) at BAPE retailers and online. Let us know if and how you’d rock these by sounding off over on Facebook and Twitter!