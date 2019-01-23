Pack your bags, Cardi B is heading to Sin City.

Palms Casino Resort announced the “Bodak Yellow” rapper will launch her first residency at KAOS. The venue reportedly features a 360 degree rotating DJ booth.

Bardi joins the likes of G-Eazy, Kaskade and Skrillex, who have all had residencies at KAOS.

The new year looks poppin’ for the Bronx native. In addition to her residency, Cardi B scored five Grammy nods, including album of the year for Invasion of Privacy. She will also take the Grammy stage for the second time but this time for a solo performance.