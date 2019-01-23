Cardi B Says the Amount of Respect You Give a Woman Has Nothing to Do With What She is Wearing

Cardi B Says the Amount of Respect You Give a Woman Has Nothing to Do With What She is Wearing

Last week the City Girls and Cardi B dropped their highly anticipated video to “Twerk,” which showcased beautiful black women who were twerking and in general, having a good time on the beach. While some were here for the video others were not. One, in particular, D.C. columnist Stephanie Hamill, wants people to think about how raunchy videos are pushing the MeTooMovement. In the tweet, she says, “In the era of #MeToo how exactly does this empower women? Leftist. @iamcardib, feel free to chime in.”

Well, Cardi did see the tweet and she did chime in. She clapped back by saying that the amount of respect you should give women doesn’t have anything to do with what she is wearing.

“It says to women that I can wear and not wear whatever I want. Do w.e I want and that No still means NO. So Stephanie chime in… If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks.”

Cardi has received tons of support after sounding off about the U.S shutdown last week. However she admits that she has been receiving lots of negativity ever since,

In a tweet the “I Like It” rapper says, “All these conservatives been harassing me and telling me the most disgusting things these past few days. Listen, I’m not telling ya to turn liberal. All I’m saying is to admit that your president is fuckin up this country right now! Liberal or conservative we, all suffer as citizens.”