It has been a crazy 24 hours for Chris Brown. Early Tuesday (Jan. 22) morning, reports emerged the singer had been detained in Paris due to accusations of rape. CNN now details the singer has been released from police custody without any charges filed. While Brown is free from police custody, the investigation by Paris officials is still pending.

A 24-year-old woman stated she was raped by Chris Brown and abused by two associates, who are reportedly his friend and a bodyguard. The woman also details drugs being offered to whoever was present at the party at Breezy’s hotel.

Brown’s accuser spoke out to Closer, a French publication, and provided details to the incident and also who she chose to speak on the encounter with Brown. The woman stated she met Chris Brown at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Paris and partied with him at a club and joined the afterparty. The post club party was said to be a no phones event and she handed her phone to security. Later, the woman stated she was raped by Brown in a dressing room that she was led into.

“He was threatening and aggressive. I was very afraid. Once it was over, he opened the door. I told him that I wanted to pick up my cell phone and go home,” the woman stated to the publication.

The woman stated she attempted to go home but was abused by other men at the after party.

A woman named Kim Ford, who was also present at the hotel, has denied any allegations set against Brown on Instagram. Brown himself also spoke out against the crime stating ” I wanna make it perfectly clear ….. This is false and a whole lot of CAP!,” he wrote on Instagram. “For my daughter and my family this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals!!!!”

Free from officials in Paris, Chris Brown has returned to business as usual and has shared an Instagram post of himself back in the dance studio.