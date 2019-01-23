After a seven-year hiatus in between projects, DJ Kay Slay returned with the star-studded and diverse The Big Brother (2017), the album debuted in the top 10 on Apple’s Hip-Hop chart and featured collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Mac Miller, Kevin Gates, Tech9Ne, The Game, Dave East, Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Raekwon, Scarface, Jadakiss, Juicy J, Jay Rock, French Montana, E-40 and many, many others.

Similar to Kay Slay’s previous red-carpet events, Hip Hop Frontline (1-25-19) will strictly be an A-List guest affair, featuring appearances from Lil Wayne, Kevin Gates, Busta Rhymes, Raekwon, Bun B, Dave East, Cee-Lo Green, Moneybagg Yo, Styles P, Jim Jones, Mozzy, Joell Ortiz, The Lox and many other esteemed guests.

After releasing “I Do This On The Regular” featuring Kevin Gates and premiering “They Want My Blood” featuring Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes last week with Complex, Kay Slay unveils the title track from his forthcoming project featuring Raekwon, Cee-Lo Green, Grandmaster Caz & Melle Mel.

DJ Kay Slay’s Hip Hop Frontline will be released on 1-25-19 via EMPIRE.