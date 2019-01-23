An alleged victim in a West Hollywood club brawl last year thinks Drake has something to do with it.

TMZ reports that Bennett Sipes filed a lawsuit against the Toronto rapper, Odell Beckham Jr., Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima and Delilah nightclub & restaurant after he was attacked by Bendjima and members of both Drake and Beckham’s entourages.

Court documents claim that Sipes had an altercation with the OVO head honcho and NFL player in the VIP area. He alleges that when he made his way out of the section Drizzy made a “throat slash” gesture which meant attack him. Once Sipes went to the bathroom, he was jumped. Neither Drake nor Odell were in the vicinity but the victim says they were responsible for the brawl.

The lawsuit also says Sipes continues to receive medical bills and still suffers “extreme mental anguish and physical pain.”

“We gave the defendant’s months to settle this claim without litigation, but when they failed to be accountable for their actions, we were left with no choice but to file suit to seek justice for our client,” said Colin Jones, a partner at the Wilshire Law Firm and Sipes’ attorney.