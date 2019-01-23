Drake supports the Big Draco movement.

Soulja Boy is winning regardless of what anyone thinks. After having the biggest viral moment of 2019 so far, he is capitalizing on the momentum. When he proclaimed he taught Drake everything he knows, many looked at him like he was crazy.

“Drake? Drake? The n***a that got bodied by Pusha-T?,” said the “Crank That” rapper. “The n***a that’s hiding his kid from the world but the world wanna hide from his kid? Aubrey Graham, the wheelchair kid — Drake?! Y’all n***as better stop playin’ with me in here. Stop playing me like I ain’t teach Drake everything he knows.

Although the statement is a bit of a stretch, Drizzy paid his respects to Big Draco on the opening bar of his 2010 hit, “Miss Me.” The two artists also collabed on the 2013 song “We Made It.”

While Drake is preparing for his recently announced Assassination Vacation Tour with Tory Lanez, he decided to follow the man who taught him everything he knows. The acknowledgment is another verification to another Soulja Boy statement.

Although Drake followed Big Draco on the gram, he unfollowed a former close associate, The Weeknd. During The Weeknd’s earlier career stages, he and the “In My Feelings” superstar collaborated on some great music. The most notable project was Take Care, earing Drake his first Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. In The Weeknd’s newest release, “Lost In The Fire,” he takes a shot at his former friend.

“And I just want a baby with the right one/ (I just want a baby with the right)/ ‘Cause I could never be the one to hide one (I could never be the one to hide).” Obviously, he is referencing Drake’s child revelation of last year, which was the bud of Pusha T’s diss track. As expected, Drake did not take that lightly. You can expect to hear a bar or two in response to that line. Both Drizzy and Soulja Boy are coming for all that they can get.