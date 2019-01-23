Erykah Badu has been seriously criticized for what appears to be support for disgraced singer R. Kelly, while the Surviving R. Kelly doc’s executive producer Dream Hampton has publicly tried to out Badu for what she viewed as taking Kelly’s side in the sexual abuse allegations put out against him.

I love you. Unconditionally.

That doesn’t mean I support your poor choices.

I want healing for you and anyone you have hurt as a result of you being hurt. Is that strange to you ?

That’s all I’ve ever said. Anything else has been fabricated or taken out of context. – eb — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) January 21, 2019

One Twitter user claimed that the Baduizm singer turned down being in the docuseries and even worked with Kelly in the past, but Badu denied those allegations, while Hampton tried to confirm the claims.

That’s not true. I’ve never worked with him, don’t know him personally , and was never asked to be a part of the documentary. https://t.co/nRajs33Hjy — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) January 22, 2019

I asked Producer T. Farris to contact @fatbellybella to be in doc because I wanted clarity on two things: 1) a quote attributed to her, "No one has done more for Black people than R. Kelly" & 2) what she was thinking when she called him her "brother" at Soul Train Awards. https://t.co/yYBvP8bBIj — dream hampton (@dreamhampton) January 22, 2019

No ma’am. I WAS NOT EVER contacted by anyone to be in documentary.@dreamhampton You know that’s not true. I wasn’t a necessary component. You had all the right people, the ones close to the situation…But for now, produce this “producer’s” request or… APOLOGIZE. It’s simple. https://t.co/cgBcpPePMI — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) January 23, 2019