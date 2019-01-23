Erykah Badu has been seriously criticized for what appears to be support for disgraced singer R. Kelly, while the Surviving R. Kelly doc’s executive producer Dream Hampton has publicly tried to out Badu for what she viewed as taking Kelly’s side in the sexual abuse allegations put out against him.

One Twitter user claimed that the Baduizm singer turned down being in the docuseries and even worked with Kelly in the past, but Badu denied those allegations, while Hampton tried to confirm the claims.