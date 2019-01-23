JAY-Z and Meek Mill have vowed to “fight different” for criminal and social justice reform.

The rappers have joined forces with likes of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, Nets co-owner Clara Wu Tsai, Van Jones, and others to launch Reform Alliance Wednesday.

They said their goal is to get at least one million people out of jail within the next five years and get them on probation or parole instead.

The group announced that Van would lead as the CEO, who gave a speech saying the Reform Alliance’s mission is to amplify the social groups who have been putting in work for decades. He made it clear that RA plans to completely reinvent the wheel of criminal justice reform, not just hire lawyers and serve as a bank.

Meek Mill became a symbol of reform following his unjust 2-4 year prison sentence for a probation violation in 2017. He’s been fighting for the cause hard ever since his release from jail on bail and has JAY-Z backing him up every step of the way.

During the press conference today at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Hov spoke about the disconnection between black communities and law enforcement.

President Donald Trump recently signed the First Step Act law, so the Reform Alliance is already effective.