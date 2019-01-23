Remember when Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss stopped being friends? Well, the two Big Brother houseguest explain what ultimately led to their relationship ending and what really happened on the Great Xscape Tour last year on the season premiere of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.

According to Tamar, she does know Kandi. Shen then goes on to say, “she’s in the music industry right? We went on tour this time last year together and had a really big successful tour. And with Xscape, and myself and another singer and like she ain’t never really like me liked that, you know what I’m saying.

“Like I know her but I’ve never been to her house you know what I’m saying? She ain’t never been to my house. Our kids ain’t never play together you know? I was never invited to her stuff. You know, she just never really you know liked me like that. And so it’s cool. You not supposed to get along with everybody. Hey, I ain’t never did nothing to her. And I was just trying to figure out, you know is she going to be gunning for me?”

However, Kandi seems to have a different recollection of the story. She says the drama started when Tamar brought the host of The Queens Court, Khia, and TS Madison on her set after they’ve made comments about members of Xscape and many of their friends.

“We were on tour. It was The Great Xscape Tour with my group Xscape. We had a sold-out tour going into our New Years Eve show it was in Atlanta. This was 2017 going into 2018. One our NYE show, everybody, of course, was letting special guest come on that particular night. It was in Atlanta, so that was our home city for the group. And sold out-show for the arena in Atlanta. She invited someone to be in her performance that said a lot of negative things about myself and some members of the group and also people that we are close to.”

Kandi also said another reason why Tamar was mad was that her friends kept getting invited to The Real to co-host after Tamar was fired.

“She also got upset once before then when she was no longer a part of the talk show she was a part of. A few of us that are friends with her were invited at different times to be guest on the show. And when we became guest on the show, co-hosting or whatever, she got upset with us and unfollowed all of us on social media.”

Do you believe Kandi or do you believe Tamar?