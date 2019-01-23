Ever since Christian Tresser created the Air Max 97 two-some-odd decades ago, the silhouette has become one of Nike’s most coveted sneakers in the roster. It’s no wonder why guys like Skepta and Denzel Curry would choose the Swoosh classic as the perfect sneaker to collaborate on. Now, Nike is giving you the chance to flex your own designer skills by adding the silhouette to the Nike iD roster.

The official Nike By You activation allows for a handful of ways to customize the AM97, ranging from the mudguard, laces and signature Swoosh all the way to the midsole, airbag and outsole. Like “Rose Gold” soles? That’s just one of the many options available. Can’t decide between a “University Red” or “Team Red” vamp overlay? Go with the “Pure Platinum!” Either way you choose, the key word is that you get to choose — being that the sneaker of choice is a plain pair of 97s is just the icing on the cake.

Get your custom swag on by working on the one-of-a-kind Nike By You Air Max 97 over at Nike iD right now for $190 USD. Take a look below at some of our Source-exclusive colorways that we played around with: