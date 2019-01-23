A few months back we got a preview of the OFF-WHITE™ SS19 collection, which included a standout T-shirt depicting fictional ’90s pop icon Bart Simpson. What originally was thought to be just one tee is now revealed to be a handful of options, each showing The Simpsons‘ fan-favorite being the rebellious adolescent that he’ll forever be.

Playing off those classic vintage bootleg tees, which often envisioned Bart as a rasta, sports star or more commonly as his unofficial “Black Bart” alter ego, this set includes three T-Shirts and a sweater paired with the signature “X” logo and quotation motif that has since become synonymous with everything Virgil Abloh does. While you won’t see a pair of shorts in this set stylized with “EAT MY SHORTS” detailing — that would be a dope idea though! — what is presented is a pretty cool capsule overall.

Cop the OFF-WHITE™ SS19 Bart Simpson tees right now at select retailers like The Webster.