Not everyone is experiencing hardship thanks to the government shutdown. According to recent research, conducted by Pornhub, there’s been a spike in their viewership. Pornhub reports that since government jobs have been placed on hold, they’ve seen an almost 6% increase.

In Washington D.C. alone, Pornhub claims its hourly traffic has increased an average of 6.32 percent, with female traffic, in particular, increasing 12.3 percent above average.

The now-longest government shutdown in U.S. history started Dec. 22, and has left more than 800,000 federal workers and contractors without pay. Some federal employees have been deemed essential to government functions and are required to work without pay. Others have been furloughed, but are still left unpaid.

With the extra free time on their hands, some federal employees are just simply enjoying their time by looking for a distraction from their problems caused by Trump.