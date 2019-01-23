2019 is for sure about to be the year that all our favorite sneakers make a comeback. First the return of the Jumpman Swift 6, then a 30th anniversary Air Jordan 4, and now Reebok is following suit by reviving the OG “Citron” colorway for the classic Instapump Fury.

Just as it did when seasoned footwear designer Steven Smith first created the silhouette back in 1994, the Fury catches your eye immediately with its vividly bright citron upper, which gave the red and black underlays in addition to the white midsole a completely different look than what Brand Jordan was already helping MJ and the Bulls trademark around the same time. As a result it became a shoe unlike anything else on the market — that, and the intricately-designed DMX cushion midsole plus the pump system on the tongue. With Reebok also bringing back the 1992 Bolton soon, which will also be included in the brand’s newly-launched line with ’90s pop icon Victoria Beckham, it looks like ‘Bok is definitely on a throwback wave right now. We’re down for the ride!

The 25th anniversary Reebok Instapump Fury “Citron” arrives later this year. We’ll keep you updated as official imagery and information becomes available, and let’s just hope it looks as good as the 2014 release seen below available at Stadium Goods: