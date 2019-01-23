It’s Wednesday, and that means that it is time for another Hump Day Source Report. The week is not even half way through, and already the air is bubbling with Hip-Hop news and info.

Quality Control rapper Quavo comes to Soulja Boy’s defense, affirming that Big Drako was telling the complete truth about his relationship with Migos and the beef over music. Soulja was the first person to record on the Zaytoven produced record, before Drake blessed the song that introduced Migos to the world. During The Breakfast Club Interview, Drako first shows Charlagmagne Tha God a recent DM from Takeoff, which solidifies that the beef is done. In a recent interview with Billboard, Quavo was able to verify Soulja Boy’s claims about the “Versace” song. Interesting enough, Soulja Boy appeared in the video, even as Drake did not.

It is not a problem because we know that Drake has a great relationship with Migos and Quality Control. Peep in our latest episode of Up in The Show, how he showed up for QC’s City Girls and even gave Yung Miami a nickname.

Someone else who has been Up in The Source is Brooklyn’s Casanova. He has been making headlines lately. First he was in the news for the way he schooled Soulja Boy on how to treat and talk to women, but even more recently in by collaborating with Afrobeats superstar Davido and one of the new kings of R&B Tory Lanez. The visual to his collab shows that the hood is the hood no matter where it is. Notice how comfortable Cas looks chilling in Nigeria. On the flip side, Davido is showing how comfortable he is on this America flow.

