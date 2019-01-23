It’s Wednesday, and that means that it is time for another Hump Day Source Report. The week is not even half way through, and already the air is bubbling with Hip-Hop news and info.
Quality Control rapper Quavo comes to Soulja Boy’s defense, affirming that Big Drako was telling the complete truth about his relationship with Migos and the beef over music. Soulja was the first person to record on the Zaytoven produced record, before Drake blessed the song that introduced Migos to the world. During The Breakfast Club Interview, Drako first shows Charlagmagne Tha God a recent DM from Takeoff, which solidifies that the beef is done. In a recent interview with Billboard, Quavo was able to verify Soulja Boy’s claims about the “Versace” song. Interesting enough, Soulja Boy appeared in the video, even as Drake did not.
