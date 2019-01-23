Taraji P. Henson was the subject of social media backlash after making a comparison between the #MuteRKelly movement and the efforts of the general public toward disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein.

The What Men Want actress hit Instagram and opened her series of story posts with “Checking on these #Mute for a friend.” From then she shows herself searching “#MuteRKelly,” which yielded tens of thousands of result opposed to #MuteWeinstein, registered one post, and #MuteHarveyWeinstein, which brought in 29 results.

Once the Twitter community caught hold of what Taraji’s message was, an onslaught of criticism poured out, with users pointing toward the fact that Weinstein was not a musician, while others highlighted the fact that he has been “canceled” to a degree more than R. Kelly has currently experienced.

I recorded in case she deletes. But girl. Is Weinstein making music? I know she’s smarter than this pic.twitter.com/7DGyQfDwAk — Bri The Undead (@aprettyPR) January 22, 2019

Many on Twitter believed Taraji was suggesting that R. Kelly’s punishment has been less harsh than Harvey Weinstein, while others stated Henson was taking up for the singer. The actress made clear that was not the case issuing a tweet Tuesday afternoon dismissing any defense for Kells.