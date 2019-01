On this date in 1989, West Coast rap giant Tone Loc released his debut album Loc-ed After Dark on Delicious Vinyl Records. It was a huge success, making it to #1 on the Billboard 200 the week of the April 15 and #3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop album charts. It featured three hit singles — “Wild Thing,” “Funky Cold Medina,” and “I Got It Goin’ On” — and was certified Double Platinum by the RIAA.

Loc-ed After Dark‘s album cover is based on Donald Byrd’s 1963 record, “A New Perspective.”