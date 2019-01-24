A 10-year-old is dead by suicide after being bullied by classmates for us a colostomy bag. Seven Bridges was found dead Saturday after hanging himself in a closet inside the family’s Louisville home. The boy’s mother Tami Charles was at the grocery store and his father was at church choir practice.

According to WHAS11, Seven was the only child. He was born after doctors told his mother she could not have children. Seven was born with a condition that required a colostomy bag. Although he had several surgeries he would still have problems with leaks which caused kids to pick on him.

This was not the first time kids have picked on Seven, WHAS11 details speaking to Seven in September after an alleged bullying incident on his bus ride home from Kerrick Elementary School. On the bus, Seven was called the n-word and also detailed to have been choked by a bully.

“The balls that were dropped,” Tami said of the flawed system that couldn’t protect bullying victims at the school. “It wasn’t that [Jefferson County Public Schools] didn’t have these tools, they just weren’t at our school. It wasn’t that they didn’t have these tools to help the victims of bullying, they just weren’t there, they weren’t used.”

Due to the circumstances surrounding Seven’s death, insurance will not cover the costs of his funeral. If you’d like to help the family, please click here