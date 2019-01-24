In the latest episode of The Brilliant Idiots Podcast, comedian Andrew Schulz says that he would “absolutely” fight Ja Rule granted that the bout was for charity.

In the episode, Brilliant Idiots Co-Host Charlamagne Tha God recounts an episode of his MTV show Uncommon Sense that featured both the Murder Inc. rapper and Schulz.

On the podcast, Charlamagne recalls an on-air debate gone wrong about the infamous 50 Cent-Ja Rule beef. According to Charla, Schulz, who was wearing a Meek Mill T-shirt that read “Rap Lives Matter,” told Ja Rule that he would be featured on the T-shirt had this been back in the day.

Ja Rule responded saying simply, “I’m gon’ fight,” according to Charlamagne to which Schultz does not remember happening. The stand-up comedian then offered the “Clap Back” rapper a fair one if he still felt compelled to square up.

“Well if he’d like to do that for charity we could absolutely arrange that,” Schulz says around the 5:20 mark on the podcast. “Ja is 4’11, if [he] wanna catch the next hands he’s more than welcome to do that.”

Schulz shortly after proposed that any fight revenue go directly toward the people who were affected by Ja Rule’s failed attempt at hosting a musical event Fyre Festival, which resulted in large losses of money from concertgoers and caterers and has been detailed in two different documentaries on Netflix and Hulu.

Ja has not yet responded to a potential charity boxing match with the former Guy Code cast member.

The Fyre Festival co-founder is currently battling different lawsuits to which his defense has been that he is also a victim. Ja Rule is currently part of a $100 million lawsuit over the festival fail.

Ja’s partner on the venture, Billy McFarland, was found guilty for fraud and sentenced to six years in prison.