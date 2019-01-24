Chris Brown isn’t rushing to leave Paris, even though he was falsely accused of rape and detained during his time out there.

The R&B legend was spotted shooting a music video for a song reportedly titled, “Back 2 Love.” TMZ obtained footage of Brown showcasing his impressive dance moves near a river bank in Paris.

Video of Chris Brown on set for his upcoming new music video called “Back 2 Love” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qpltLWDJeQ — Chris Brown (@CMBDAILY) January 23, 2019

The video reportedly costed six figures to produce, and he vowed to wrap things up until he leaves on Thursday. He is also working on another project with a Paris dance studio.

Chris Brown was seen out in public for the first time as he left the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, where the false rape accuser claimed the sexual assault went down. He seemed to be in good spirits as he was greeted by a swarm of fans. “I love everybody,” he told a cameraman before stepping inside the car where his girlfriend, Amika Harris, was.