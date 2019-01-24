Converse got really creative on that Chuck 70 collab with Perks and Mini we saw not too long ago, and now they’re back at it for another sneaker delivery with help from previous collaborator CLOT.

The capsule drop seen here includes iterations of the Jack Purcell and Chuck 70 that look like they came straight from the North Pole. The standout sherpa-style upper on the latter silhouette takes inspiration from the Artic polar bear, complete with an icy midsole and paw print motif on the gum sole. For the Purcell, the look falls more in line with classic footwear construction; an off-white canvas upper, removed heel counter for a more slip-on fit and sherpa fleece lining are combined to make this one a fine pair of winter-ready shoes. These also incorporate a paw-printed sole, creating a theme that’s cohesive overall and will definitely keep you with toasty toes for the remainder of the cold season.

The collaborative Converse x CLOT Chuck 70 and Jack Purcell footwear goes on sale starting February 1 at select retailers and online. See both options below:



