In addition to indie rap wunderkind Earl Sweatshirt dropping bangers for the underground — his 2018 album Some Rap Songs was a hit with critics and fans alike — he’s also got a dope apparel collection to go with the wave via his DEATHWORLD streetwear imprint.

Similar to the brand’s Fall 2018 offering, the latest drop for Winter 2019 is filled with pieces inspired by the current trends we see in urban wear today and the sportswear inspo that many brands have been incorporating into their collections lately. Earl specifically chose to pay homage to the Dodgers for the latter — Jackie Robinson specifically is the main focus of inspiration — offering hoodies and T-Shirts that incorporate a varsity-style “DEATHWORLD” script font. For the more seasonal options, a puffer jacket and set of mesh-lined windbreakers are included to keep you laced while the cold front continues on. With moves like these, it’s evident that the young MC will be remembered for way more than his days as a key member of Odd Future as the years progress. We’re definitely looking forward to watching him shine out here on all levels.

Peep the DEATHWORLD Winter 2019 lookbook below, and shop the collection right now in the brand’s official web store.

Images: Hope (@theartisthope) / DEATHWORLD