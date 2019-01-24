Each year, The Source is charged with the controvertible tasks planning and reporting on the most powerful moguls and generals in Hip-Hop culture. This list expands beyond the artists and creative side of the game; this is about POWER!!! As The Source recounts who made the most impact in Hip-Hop culture this past year, created new business models and left a powerful mark for others to learn and follow, we are proud to present to you The Source Issue number #274. The behind-the-scenes industry players, radio and digital media, as well as topics like politics, technology and getting that bag. While deliberating who would make the cover of POWER30 should have been a tough call, not this year. Straight from the home of the trap, Quality Control Music family has the game in Checkmate. As a relatively new entertainment dynasty, QC and their management arm, Solid Foundation, may arguably be the most powerful squad in modern day Hip-Hop.

Each of QC’s artists, starting with their flagship super-stars Migos, then Lil’ Yachty, Lil’ Baby, City Girls and their management stars like Cards B and Trippie Redd all have made a distinctive mark and charted new territory. However, this wave of success did not come out of nowhere, their success comes with the coveted influence and careful guidance of their leaders, Coach K and Pee who have deep insights and roots in the world of music, hustle, trouble, and stardom.

With the Hottest Hip-Hop artists wearing the QC chain, Quality Control has the game in a trap!!! Check The Source POWER30 cover stars Quality Control — It’s CHECKMATE!!!

Also, get the issue out on Newsstands everywhere for the exclusive Power30 Conversation with power attorney and Publisher L. Londell McMillan with Coach K and Pee from Quality Control. In the interview, they share some of their top secrets and dreams, including their dream of one day being included in POWER30 and on the cover of The Source.

Welcome to the POWER30 — The Dream is Real.