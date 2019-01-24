Michael B. Jordan revealed he’s an anime freak and now, he’s starring in a new anime series. He’s lending his voice as the lead character in the upcoming series from Rooster Teeth titled, gen:LOCK.

Jordan stars in this film, which jumps fifty years in the future, where an oppressive authoritarian force threatens to conquer the world. A daring team is recruited to pilot a new form of weaponized neuroscience that powers devastating mecha, but they must be willing to sacrifice everything to save the world.

Dakota Fanning, Maisie Williams, Asia Kate Dillon, Golshifteh Farahani and David Tennant also voice characters.

gen:LOCK is set to premiere January 26 on Rooster Teeth