2019 way go down as the year the streaming service war officially started. Hulu announced that it will lower the price of its base, ad-supported subscription plan to $5.99 per month — down from the current $7.99 — beginning on February 26th.

Hulu has offered its service at $5.99 previously on a promotional basis, and it clearly makes enough of a difference at pulling in subscribers to justify a price drop for the standard rate. In case you were concerned, customers will not see an increase in ad volume because of the reduced pricing. The $11.99-per-month “no commercials” plan will stay at its current price.

An updated list of monthly streaming prices.

The price drop comes only days after rival Netflix announced increased subscription fees across all of its plans. The most popular plan (with HD streaming) is now $13 per month. Netflix’s content is, of course, ad-free, but Hulu is now creating enough of a cost divide that consumers might find its commercials easier to put up with.

The big unknown is how these prices might change once Disney assumes majority ownership of Hulu. Since that deal hasn’t yet been fully approved, Hulu has so far been unwilling to speculate on what’s to come. Disney executives have said they envision Hulu as an important piece of the company’s streaming strategy: the service is more adult-oriented than Disney+ will be, and it exclusively offers many past TV hits that aren’t available on other platforms like Netflix (such as 30 Rock, Futurama, Lost, Seinfeld, and South Park).

Basically, Hulu is getting slightly cheaper for some users.