There are thousands of teenagers who dream of attending college but are just not finically able to do so. Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant is giving back to the community where he grew up by opening “The Durant Center,” which will help low-income students with college.

According to Sports Illustrated, “The Durant Center” will be located in his hometown of Suitland in Prince George’s Country. The organization will use “a 10-year plan to help students from there early teenage years through college graduation by providing tutoring services and funds for college scholarships.” The grand opening took place Wednesday and has already accepted 69 students based on their ‘grades and overall motivation.

“The full-circle stuff that you dream about,” Durant said to the Washington Post. “So many people that meant so much to me at that time, and to see my name on the building…hopefully that inspires kids in the area.”

KD will play his hometown Washington Wizards tonight after the opening of the new center.