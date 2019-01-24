The new Ghostbusters film will be moving forward without the women this go round. Actresses Kristin Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon are left out of the newest version. Rumors have surfaced that the new movie is said to focus on a group of teenagers – two girls and two boys – who take over as Ghostbusters. One of the cast members of the 2016 film, Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones is not happy with the decisions by the creatives in charge.

Jones took to Twitter to express her feelings about the process. She said, “So insulting. Like fuck us. We dint count. It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice)” Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers” ugh so annoying. Such a dick move. And I don’t give fuck I’m saying something!!”

Jason Reitman, son of the original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, has been tapped to for latest installment. He is bringing a new vision to the project that includes eliminating the women who played in the 2016 film. He noted, “I have so much respect for what Paul created with those brilliant actresses and would love to see more stories from them. However, this new movie will follow the trajectory of the original film.”