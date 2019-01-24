If this white privilege gets anymore out of hand…

Video girl Lexy Panterra believes that there was a little reverse racism going on behind the scenes of Cardi B.’s ‘Twerk” video featuring The City Girls.

In a candid interview with The Domenick Nati Show, Lexy said, “there were other ethnicities than Black girls that were just as good but didn’t get into Cardi’s video so I had to say something.” She added, “There were White girls on her page that did just was well as the other girls but weren’t picked.”

The Madea actress says that non-Black girls didn’t get a “fair shake” in the video and she stands by her words. Listen to the interview in its entirety below.