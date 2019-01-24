Netflix is gearing up to release tons of new movies and shows for February including, Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History and Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie. As well as beloved films like American Pie, the Jaws series, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.
As the weather drops, Netflix has you covered to chill in the warmth of your home for the rest of the month. You have the option between Netflix Originals movies or shows, or a flick you might have missed in theaters or on television.
Check out the schedule below:
February 1
About a Boy
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
As Good as It Gets
Billy Elliot
Dear Ex (Netflix Film)
Final Destination
Free Rein: Valentine’s Day (Netflix Original)
Hairspray
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Personal Shopper
Pretty in Pink
Russian Doll (Netflix Original)
Siempre bruja (Netflix Original)
The Edge of Seventeen
True: Happy Hearts Day (Netflix Original)
Velvet Buzzsaw (Netflix Film)
February 2
Bordertown: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Romance is a Bonus Book (Netflix Original)
February 3
Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua
February 5
Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner (Netflix Original)
February 6
The Soloist
February 8
¡Nailed It! México (Netflix Original)
El árbol de la sangre (Netflix Film)
High Flying Bird (Netflix Film)
Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History (Netflix Original)
One Day at a Time: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke (Netflix Original)
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Unauthorized Living (Netflix Original)
February 9
The Break: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
February 10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)
February 11
Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine (Netflix Original)
Little Women
February 14
Dating Around (Netflix Original)
Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho (Netflix Original)
February 15
Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy (Netflix Original)
The Breaker Upperers (Netflix Film)
The Dragon Prince: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Umbrella Academy (Netflix Original)
Yucatan (Netflix Film)
February 16
Black Sea
Studio 54
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
February 21
The Drug King (Netflix Film)
February 22
Chef’s Table: Volume 6 (Netflix Original)
Firebrand (Netflix Film)
GO! Vive a tu manera (Netflix Original)
Paddleton (Netflix Film)
Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous) (Netflix Film)
Rebellion: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Suburra: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Photographer of Mauthausen (Netflix Film)
Workin’ Moms (Netflix Original)
February 25
Dolphin Tale 2
February 26
Our Idiot Brother
February 27
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
February 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 2
The Rebound