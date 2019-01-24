Here Are the Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in February

Netflix is gearing up to release tons of new movies and shows for February including, Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History and Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie. As well as beloved films like American Pie, the Jaws series, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

As the weather drops, Netflix has you covered to chill in the warmth of your home for the rest of the month. You have the option between Netflix Originals movies or shows, or a flick you might have missed in theaters or on television.

Check out the schedule below:

February 1

About a Boy

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

As Good as It Gets

Billy Elliot

Dear Ex (Netflix Film)

Final Destination

Free Rein: Valentine’s Day (Netflix Original)

Hairspray

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Personal Shopper

Pretty in Pink

Russian Doll (Netflix Original)

Siempre bruja (Netflix Original)

The Edge of Seventeen

True: Happy Hearts Day (Netflix Original)

Velvet Buzzsaw (Netflix Film)

February 2

Bordertown: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Romance is a Bonus Book (Netflix Original)

February 3

Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua

February 5

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner (Netflix Original)

February 6

The Soloist

February 8

¡Nailed It! México (Netflix Original)

El árbol de la sangre (Netflix Film)

High Flying Bird (Netflix Film)

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History (Netflix Original)

One Day at a Time: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke (Netflix Original)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Unauthorized Living (Netflix Original)

February 9

The Break: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

February 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

February 11

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine (Netflix Original)

Little Women

February 14

Dating Around (Netflix Original)

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho (Netflix Original)

February 15

Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy (Netflix Original)

The Breaker Upperers (Netflix Film)

The Dragon Prince: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix Original)

Yucatan (Netflix Film)

February 16

Black Sea

Studio 54

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

February 21

The Drug King (Netflix Film)

February 22

Chef’s Table: Volume 6 (Netflix Original)

Firebrand (Netflix Film)

GO! Vive a tu manera (Netflix Original)

Paddleton (Netflix Film)

Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous) (Netflix Film)

Rebellion: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Suburra: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Photographer of Mauthausen (Netflix Film)

Workin’ Moms (Netflix Original)

February 25

Dolphin Tale 2

February 26

Our Idiot Brother

February 27

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

February 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 2

The Rebound