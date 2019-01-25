Nas’s Illmatic is still the holy grail of Hip-Hop albums 25 years after its initial release. Young “Nasty” Nas literally transformed the rap game and things were never the same. Just last year, on Great Performances — Nas Live From the Kennedy Center: Classical Hip-Hop, Nas performed Illmatic in Washington D.C., accompanied by an orchestra. The Queensbridge MC must have really enjoyed because he set to perform once again with a full orchestra.

Now, it has been reported by Okayplayer that Nas will perform tracks from Illmatic backed by the Detroit Orchestra. The Detroit Pistons announced today that Nas will perform with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) in conjunction with the Detroit Pistons Black History Month festivities at Orchestra Hall within the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center on March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit programs that stem from the Detroit Pistons partnership with the DSO and the Sphinx Organization, which provides opportunities to young African-American and Latino string players to develop and showcase their talents in the communities they serve. The Detroit-based national organization identifies, recognizes, rewards and nurtures young and talented musicians of color while making classical music accessible and relatable to diverse audiences.

Tickets to Nas – with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and presented by the Detroit Pistons go on-sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 26 and are available online at Ticketmaster.com.