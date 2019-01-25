Ronda Rousey Could Be Done With the WWE After WrestleMania in April

Ronda Rousey’s time in WWE appears to be short-lived. The former UFC megastar and current RAW Women’s Champion is expected to leave the company following WrestleMania in April, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, though nothing is set in stone yet.

Here's what we know about Ronda Rousey's post-WrestleMania status with WWE … — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) January 24, 2019

Rousey won the Raw Women’s championship at SummerSlam in August by defeating Alexa Bliss and she has held the title ever since. She’ll put that title on the line against Sasha Banks at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV at Chase Field in Phoenix Arizona on Sunday night.

She is expected to retain the strap, setting up a match against Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, or possibly both, in the main event at WrestleMania 35 in April.

Rousey, 31, signed a multi-year contract with the company but has made no secret of her desire to begin a family with her MMA fighter husband, Travis Browne.

In fact, a WWE spokesperson tells TMZ Sports, “Rousey is under contract with WWE until April 10, 2021. Whether she wants to start a family is a private matter.”

Ronda Rousey Is Not Leaving WWE https://t.co/1Gs95C48zg — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 24, 2019

Rousey could leave early but expect the WWE to do whatever it takes to retain her services, especially since that new $2 billion dollar deal with Fox kicking in, starting in September.