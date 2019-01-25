Stand up comedian and correspondent on Comedy Central’s Emmy-nominated hit series, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Roy Wood Jr. is set to release his latest comedy special on Friday, January 25. His second Comedy Central one-hour stand-up special is entitled Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You, as part of Stand-Up Month on Comedy Central. Digital Album Available for Purchase on iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play, and Streaming on Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora Premium, Stitcher Premium, and More

Named of the comics to watch by Variety Magazine in 2016, His first Comedy Central one-hour stand-up special, “Father Figure,” premiered in 2017 along with an extended uncensored album of the same name released by Comedy Central Records.

An accomplished comedian, Wood, a native of Birmingham, Alabama, began his stand up comedy career 1999 at the age of 19 while a student at the HBCU Florida A&M University. Since his early beginnings, Wood has appeared on HBO’s historic Def Comedy Jam in 2008 and was later selected by America as one of the top three finalists on Last Comic Standing on NBC. Wood has appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman, The Late, Late Show with Craig Ferguson, TBS’ Conan, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Check out the clip below from Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You.