Happy Air Max Day!

Every year on March 26, Nike celebrates the beginning of a sneaker movement that has been keeping us light on our toes and fresh in these streets for well over 30 years. From the first Air Max 1 all the way to the current Air Max 720, the series has truly revolutionized the sneaker game for the better and always done it by presenting fresh, forward-thinking and oftentimes left-field designs that always keep us wanting more. Salute to the Air Max!

As we join in on the 3/26 celebration, take a look at 26 colorways in the Nike Air Max series that have continued to keep the legacy going strong over the past five years:

2014

Nike Air Max Lunar 1 “Breathe”

This South American-inspired colorway brought the original model to new, colorful heights.

Air Max Lunar 90 SP “Moon Landing”

Pretty self explanatory, and extremely far left with the design. You can literally say this one is out of this world.

Air Max 97 Jacquard “Rio de Janeiro”

The digicamo detailing is pretty amazing here, especially where the two contrasting textures meet at the tongue, heel tab and ankle collar.

Eminem x Air Max 90 “eBay Promo”

Extremely limited, as with any sneaker collab that Em has done throughout his legendary rap career. Definitely a grail-worthy colorway.

Air Max 1 “Air Max Day 2014”

The slight “Volt” switch-up on the sole of this OG colorway was simple yet effective when it dropped on this very day five years ago.

2015

Nike Air Max 2015 “Blue Lagoon/Bright Crimson”

Somewhere mixed between Batman and Superman inspo on the colorway, this release was definitely one blockbuster drop.

Air Max 95 OG “Neon” (20th Anniversary Retro)

The classic! This shoe could drop again this year and fans will flock to stores like it’s still 1995.

Air Max 90 25th Anniversary OG “Cork”

An odd addition that somehow worked really well. Then again, it’s hard to make “Infrared” not look good on this silhouette.

sacai x NikeLab Air Max 90

The reptilian vibes on this classic model made for an out-of-the-box colorway and overall design that’s still one of Nike’s highlight collabs.

Nike Air Max 90 Premium “Curry”

The color combo did a perfect job at hitting the curry spice inspiration. Looks good enough to eat!

2016

atmos x Air Max 1 “Safari” (Retro)

One of the most in-demand colorways year after year since it first dropped in 2002. Let’s hope for another retro to arrive even sooner.

Supreme x Air Max 98 “Sail”

Too clean! Supreme always does good drops with Nike, but this may very well be in their top 5.

Flyknit Air Max 1

You can never go wrong with a modern take on a classic. Flyknit is definitely pushing things forward in the sneaker world, but it’s nice that vintage Swoosh style can continue to influence the future.

2017

OFF-WHITE x VaporMax

The shoe everyone is still talking about! Props to Virgil Abloh for proving his sneaker expertise with this “The Ten” standout.

UNDEFEATED x Air Max 97

The classic Gucci vibes fit perfectly with this model, and UNDEFEATED added their official stamp in the cleanest way possible.

Skepta x Air Max 97 SK

Rappers collaborating on sneakers have either been a hit or miss, and thankfully the Grime homie Skepta did this one justice.

Air Max 97 OG “Silver Bullet” (Retro)

Many people couldn’t wait for this classic colorway to arrive back on shelves, and it’s one of those from the vault that will always do well.

Vapormax OG “Pure Platinum”

Nike was really thinking ahead with the release of this shoe. In just a few years it’s already become a favorite amongst many.

2018

Nike Air Max 270 Bowfin “Phantom/Photo Blue”

Perfect color combo mixed with an intricate sneaker model makes this one of the freshest modern Air Max releases.

Air Max 97 NRG “Jacket Pack”

The multiple premium materials used throughout the design allows this to be a shoe you can rock on any occasion.

Carhartt X Air Max 95

Carhartt gave the 95 a camo makeover that both fits into the existing trend while still standing out from anything you might’ve seen before.

Air Max Plus “Hyper Blue” (Retro)

These were so anticipated for a return that we even added it into our Power 30 Issue sneaker roundup.

Air Max 1 “Snow Beach”

Even though Raekwon should’ve definitely got props for this one solely for making the “Snow Beach” wave hot back in the day, we still give props to Nike for getting the inspo right.

2019

Air VaporMax Run Utility “Throwback Future”

Released right on time for Air Max Day 2019, the entire “Throwback Future” pack makes it pretty clear that the Air Max popularity is still going strong to this day.

Air Max 720 “Hyper Jade”

Vibrant both in color and next-level design, the 720 is the most current shoe that is making sure Air Max is always a part of sneaker culture for a new generation.

atmos x Air Max 2 Light

Arriving this Saturday (March 30), this new collab by atmos is already a standout in the Air Max history. Keeping things afloat for sure.

