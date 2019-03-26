Rapper Cardi B has announced that she is ready to document her life experience in the form of a book. Sunday night the New York rapper took to Instagram Live to give her opinion on people who try to shame her because of her past.

“Everybody always trying to make excuses for me. Always everything. Cardi this, Cardi that. Cardi’s a terrible person. She continued, Let me tell you something, I’m a rapper. I’m a bitch that came from the streets that came to the industry. I wasn’t a Disney channel star. I never was a saint OK?”

She then goes on to say that she is going to tell her story in a book.

“ I’m a good-hearted person but I have done some fucked up shit. Yall don’t have to worry about it yall don’t gotta tell my story. You wanna know why yall don’t gotta tell my story? Because I’m gonna write a book about my life. I’ve been through a lot of shit. I’ve been a bitch that from young been in the streets. I got influenced by the streets.”

The things I think we can all agree on are that Cardi’s come up story is amazing and the book will be very interesting. Last week the “Money” rapper revealed that she used to drug men and rob them back in her stripper days.

Will you be reading Cardi’s book?