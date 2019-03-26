Dora the Explorer is Grown Up in Live-Action Trailer

Dora the Explorer is the latest classic to get the live-action treatment.

The first trailer for Dora and the Lost City of Gold was released over the weekend. Isabela Moner stars as the beloved Nickelodeon character who is trying to save her parents, Michael Pena and Eva Longoria, while solving a mystery about a lost Inca civilization.

Similar to the series, Dora enlists her monkey best friend, Boots (voiced by Danny Trejo), her cousin Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg) and other teens to help her on her mission.

The clip below opens up with Dora the Explorer in the jungle and right before she suffers a great fall her father says, “You don’t look before you leap.”

Dora and the Lost City of Gold will hit theaters on Aug. 2.