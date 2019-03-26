Have you seen Jordan Peele’s Us, yet? If you haven’t, make sure you get to movie theaters to enjoy then celebrate the number one film from the Get Out creator. That’s what Jay-Z did and issued a congratulatory message via all of Roc Nation’s social media channels.

The image shared with the nod of victory to Peele was from the Oscar celebration in 2018, showing Hov with Peele and Kobe Bryant, both of which who had won awards that night.

“For US by US. Congrats on the #1 movie in the world.” – Hov

Us is a massive box office hit, bringing in $70 million in its opening weekend, which doubled the projects and ran past the $33 million Get Out did in its first weekend. The film now holds the record for the largest opening weekend of an original horror movie and only trails Halloween and IT reboots for horror films overall.

Congrats to Jordan Peele!