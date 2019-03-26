Nine months later, Kehlani has birthed her daughter Adeya into the world over the weekend and is very thankful for it by posting it in on Instagram. Her daughter was delivered in an unmedicated homebirth that is in her own words “the hardest but yet powerful thing.”

she smells like frosted flakes 🥺😍 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) March 25, 2019

Kehlani states her daughter smells like the cereal Frosted Flakes. The “Distraction” singer announced her pregnancy back in October. Kehlani had once kept the father of the child’s name a secret but she revealed later it was her guitarist Javie Young-White.

About a month ago, she released her project, While We Wait, that features Musiq Soulchild, Ty Dolla $ign, DOM KENNEDY, and 6lack. This will be her last project for a while since her delivery of her baby girl. Peep the Instagram post and the recent visual of “Nunya.”