POCs represent way more than just our African American, Latinx and Asian brothers and sisters out there. Virgil Abloh’s popular OFF-WHITE™ imprint is showing us the wide-spanning spectrum of how diverse the world is with a new capsule collection made exclusively for the Indonesian people of Jakarta.

The new “TRIPPY” capsule collection offers a handful of all-white goods that are complimented with a tie-dye-inspired “X” logo gradient in pink, purple teal and red. The former color is the most prominent, and makes its way on the lettering imprints seen throughout, including the ongoing “BLURRED LINES” motif seen on the T-shirt, hoodie and shorts. Accessories are also featured as well, with a tote bag, faux-croc handbag, iPhone X case and those industrial belts that OFF-WHITE™ has become known for all being included in this culturally-forward style offering.

The OFF-WHITE™ “TRIPPY” capsule collection arrives exclusively at the OFF-WHITE™ Jakarta Plaza Indonesia flagship boutique starting April 10. Take a look below to see if it’s worth taking a trip for: