Every time you think Oprah Winfrey has done it all, she always manages to do something else.

Media maven Oprah Winfrey is taking her talents into the world of streaming. After announcing a partnership with Apple’s New Streaming Platform, Winfrey is finally dishing on the type of content we can expect from her.

The first project is called Toxic Labor and it focuses on sexual harassment in the workplace. Winfrey also said she is working on a new version of her book club with Apple and that her interviews with authors will be streamed to Apple devices.

Winfrey says she partnered with Apple because they take connecting with people to a new level.

“Their platform allows me to do what I do in a whole new way. To take everything I’ve learned about connecting to people to the next level.” She also joked that she partnered with them because they are billionaires.