PUMA’s Thunder Spectra sneaker has become more and more of a fan-favorite silhouette, and this latest iteration pays homage to the longstanding sportswear imprint’s well-known Italian roots with a truly “bello” color combo.

The shoe arrives this time in a clean cream base that does wonders for the suede, mesh and leather construction on the upper. The colorway is only slightly interrupted by minor hits of red and green on the midsole. Green can also be found on the insole as well, with PUMA branding etched in a yellow hue that’s sometimes used to signify Italy’s famous bread rolls. Whether it’s a direct nod to the Italian Flag or just a simple coincidence, this colorway is dope enough to get a “perfetto” rating from us.

Pick up this Italian-inspired PUMA Thunder Spectra colorway right now for £110 GBP (approx. $145 USD) at select retailers like JD Sports. Get a better look below: