Michael Avenatti has been charged with extortion, bank fraud, and tax fraud. As the lead litigator in R.Kelly’s sex abuse case, does Avenatti’s arrest bring a dark cloud over Kelly’s case?

R. Kelly’s other attorney, Steve Greenberg, detailed Avenatti has been charged with extortion, bank and tax fraud, which will severely impede his credibility in Kelly’s 10-count sex abuse case. He allegedly tried to extort $20 million from the sporting brand Nike.

The main issue at hand is the sex tape of Kelly allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl. Greenberg says the “chain of custody”, which is how prosecutors obtained the sex tape in the first place, is questionable is could’ve been altered.

It’s rumored that the person who gave the tape to Avenatti has a history of extorting Kelly and has allegedly squeezed at least one million dollars out of the singer, according to his own admittance to prosecutors.

Avenatti was released from custody in New York after posting a $300K bond.