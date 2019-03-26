Roc Nation and Jay-Z save the culture again, this time focusing on Lil Uzi Vert’s music career.

There has been a battle going on with Uzi and his record label Generation Now, resulting in him not releasing any new music. At one point in time, he wanted to quit it all even when his album was done, but his fans demanded new music from him with the situation he was dealing with.

From Uzi’s Instagram stories, he posted the “Free Uzi” campaign with the release of his next album Eternal Atake. In another story, he tagged Roc Nation in a thank you message.

“If you want your album 2 drop Number One rule don’t hang with the boss girlfriend,” Lil Uzi Vert wrote. “If you want your album 2 drop be patient let the guilty answer all the blogs. FREE UZI.”

Many fans of were astonished and eager for new music from “New Patek” rapper. As you can see throughout legal situations, Jay-Z and Roc Nation have been saving business situations; for example, Lil’ Wayne and the label situation and now he released Carter V, 21 Savage ICE by dropping the charges as well and more.