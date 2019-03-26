Scott La Rock Jr.: Why Cardi B Drugging People Different From Bill Cosby Doing It?

The cute little kid from KRS-1’s “My Philosophy” video has some words for Cardi B.

Son of the late, legendary Scott La Rock is not playing with Cardi B, comparing her drugging and robbing men to Bill Cosby.

83-year old Bill Cosby is currently serving three to ten years in a Pennsylvania state prison for drugging a woman in 2004.

The heir to the BDP throne has called out his feminine BX contemporary, who recently admitting to drugging and robbing men during her days as a stripper.

The Invasion Of Privacy star admitted to drugging and robbing men after luring them in with sex. Sterling Jr. just wants to point out the double standard.