Besides being arguably the greatest tennis player ever and one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen, Serena Williams is stepping her efforts as an entrepreneur. Williams recently announced her newest role in helping businesses established by women of color to receive the investments they need to excel in their specific sectors of business. The Grand Slam Champion took to Instagram Friday announcing her vision to collaborate with Bumble and their plans to invest in the business goals of minority women through the Bumble Fund.

On social media, Williams said, “Things I won’t stop talking about: investing in women. Now through March 27th, @Bumble Fund applicants will get an opportunity to pitch their idea to me and @Whitney,” she wrote. “We’re working together to build a bigger, more equitable table. If you’re a woman entrepreneur of color, apply through the app.

Bumble, a dating app that requires women to send the first message, launched a venture capital fund to support business founded by women of color in 2018. Williams serves as a global adviser for the app,

The Bumble Fund will “focus only early-stage investments, primarily in businesses founded and led by women of color and those from underrepresented groups,” and provide successful applicants an average investment of $25,000 and a range of from $5,000 to $250,000.

Founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd excitedly responded the addition of Williams to the team of the Bumble Fund. “In teaming up with Williams for the Bumble Fund, we want women everywhere to know that we are here, we are listening, and we believe in you,” she said to Forbes.