Wes has been cleared of any wrongdoing against his ex Justine Skye in his domestic violence case.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office decided that there was not enough evidence to continue on with the case. Back in February, the singer/actress accuse Wes of assaulting her at the Montrose Hotel last year, prompting a judge to issue a temporary restraining order against Wes.

The accusation cost the “Mo Bamba” rapper a lucrative advertising deal with Major League Soccer.

“It is unfortunate that the Los Angeles District Attorney decided to not pursue any further action at this time but that is often the case with many victims of domestic violence which is why incidents like this go unreported much of the time,” Skye said through a rep’s statement.