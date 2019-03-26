Shiggy has come a long way from creating and uploading skits to Instagram.

The comedian is the face of the Foot Locker x Nike Discover Your Air Network: Airuption Commercial. He is seen inside of a Foot Locker store asking for a pair of sneakers. “Hey, do you guys have the new Air Max 270s?” The Queens native asks to which the cashier responds, “We sure do. Try these on for size.”

Every time he opens the box the entire store breaks out into dance. Literally, every time he opens the box. Even if he opens the box for one second. Even when he asks for the New Nike 720s.

Check out the full commercial starring Shiggy below: