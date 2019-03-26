Yesterday, controversial MMA fighter Conor McGregor announced that he’s retiring from the sport.

McGregor took to Twitter to let everyone in on the shocking news.

A statement was issued from Dana White, president of the UFC, supporting McGregor’s decision.

This isn’t the first time McGregor has announced his retirement on Twitter, which has many wondering just how serious this announcement is. The first time was back in 2016 when he thanked everyone for the cheese. McGregor, who lost his last fight to Khabib Nurmagomedov, has been wanting the UFC to give him a part of the company so this could all just be a negotiating ploy to make that happen.