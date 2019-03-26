Yesterday, controversial MMA fighter Conor McGregor announced that he’s retiring from the sport.

McGregor took to Twitter to let everyone in on the shocking news.

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

A statement was issued from Dana White, president of the UFC, supporting McGregor’s decision.

Statement from Dana White (@danawhite) on Conor McGregor’s retirement announcement moments ago, via text. pic.twitter.com/MNPnYypKPn — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 26, 2019

This isn’t the first time McGregor has announced his retirement on Twitter, which has many wondering just how serious this announcement is. The first time was back in 2016 when he thanked everyone for the cheese. McGregor, who lost his last fight to Khabib Nurmagomedov, has been wanting the UFC to give him a part of the company so this could all just be a negotiating ploy to make that happen.