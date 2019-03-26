Tiffany Haddish joined forces with Netflix to curate a new stand-up special series.

The show is called Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready which well debut six up-and-coming comedians handpicked by Haddish. “I am introducing six of my favorite comedians – in my eyes, they are super stars,” Haddish said. “The epitome of They Ready.”

Comedians include Chaunté Wayans, April Macie, Tracey Ashley, Aida Rodriguez, Flame Monroe, and Marlo Williams. Haddish will executive produce the series for She Ready Productions alongside Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz. Sykes’ and Hurwitz’s Push It Productions is handling production.