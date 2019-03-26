No genre in music does the art of a good remix quite like Hip-Hop, so it makes perfect sense that Mitchell & Ness would tap Travis Scott, one of the biggest hitmakers in rap music right now, to put a spin on his home team’s jersey to kick off the new NBA Remix Campaign.

Created in partnership with Bleacher Report, the collaborative campaign will feature a line-up of influential artists that have each recreated their hometown market NBA team jersey, similar to the way Trav reworked the Houston Rockets jersey seen here. This limited capsule offering includes a set of graphic tees to compliment the standout “JACK #01” jersey, a clear nod to his own Cactus Jack imprint that regularly drops apparel and merch. The main motif, a space-surfing globe head to signify Scott’s double platinum-selling ASTROWORLD album, sheds a little nostalgia for longtime Houston fans, as it’s also a play on the original Rockets logo from 1971.

Travis Scott’s “Rockets remix” for the Mitchell & Ness x Bleacher Report NBA Remix Campaign drops this Thursday (March 28), with the shirts going for $60 USD and the jersey priced at $250 USD. You’ll be able to cop both at the BRRemix website and MitchellandNess.com, and expect the other artists in the series to be announced soon. Check out La Flame in the lookbook below: